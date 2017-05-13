Deputies investigating armed robbery in Anderson Co.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene of an armed robbery on Saturday morning.

Dispatchers said the incident was reported at the BP gas station on Highway 153 near Powdersville.

According to dispatch, no injuries were reported and no arrests were made as of 7:45 a.m.

The incident occurred at the same gas station where a clerk was shot and killed during an armed robbery in 2015. Officials said Mradulaben Patel was found lying on the floor with an apparent gunshot wound.

Patel was the wife of the store owner.

