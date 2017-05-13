Greenville events prompt weekend road closures, trolley and bus changes

The city of Greenville announced changes that may affect Mother's Day Weekend travel plans.

On Saturday, Poppy Way will be closed between Lullwater Road and Batesview Road from 3 to 8 p.m. for a neighborhood block party.

During the annual Artisphere festival in downtown Greenville, Greenlink's fixed bus route will be detoured through the end of service on Saturday. Officials said during that time, the following stops will not be served:

Augusta Street & Field Street - Route 10

Augusta Street & Main Street - Route 10

Augusta Street & University Street - Route 10

Green Avenue & Vardry Street - Route 4

Pendleton Street & Leach Street - Route 2

Pendleton Street & N Calhoun Street - Route 2

Pendleton Street & Main Street - Route 2

River Street & Falls Park Drive - Routes 2, 4, 6, 10

River Street & Rhett Street - Routes 6, 10

Rhett Street & Markley Street - Routes 2, 4, 6

The downtown trolley will also be detoured along the following route until 6 p.m. on Sunday:

Traveling south on Main Street, turn right onto W. McBee Avenue

Turn left on River Street

Turn right on Rhett Street

Turn left on S. Markley Street

Turn left on Field Street

Turn right on Augusta Street

Turn left on Bradshaw Street

Proceed into County Square

