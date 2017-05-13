Mommy Matters on FOX: Share Upstate helps parents through pregnancy, early infant loss

When parents suffer the loss of a child through pregnancy or shortly after, there is a group in the Upstate that is specifically there to help them get through the grieving process. It's called Share Upstate.

"We exist to serve those who experience the loss of a child from birth to shortly after the time that they're born and we meet just to encourage families so that they can have a safe place to meet and they know that they are not alone in that grief," said Tanika Dillard.

Dillard said it was her own grief that lead her to Share Upstate and to ultimately serve as a facilitator for the organization.

"In 2007, my husband and I lost a daughter at 17 weeks and after that time we had 3 subsequent losses," said Dillard.

Facilitator Penny Dewberry suffered her loss in 2012, shortly after her son Nate was born at 32 weeks.

"He spent 28 days in the NICU at Greenville Memorial and we had to remove him from life support and through that I was seeking out a way to talk about it," said Dewberry.

Dewberry said Share Upstate simply lifeline.

Both Dillard and Dewberry said Share Upstate is a safe place for parents to talk about their grief and hopefully find support for it.

"Immediate connection. You have found people that you don't have to explain part of your journey so far. You can just sometimes just look at each other and you know," said Dewberry.

The support group meets every third Tuesday of the Month. There is a session this upcoming Tuesday, May 16. For more information, head to ShareUpstate.com.

