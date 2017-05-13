Non-profit hosts 5K in Spartanburg to raise awareness about human trafficking

A Spartanburg non-profit is working to raise awareness about human sex trafficking and exploitation in the Upstate.

Project 4 One is a 401c3 committed to preventing and protecting survivors of human trafficking and on Saturday they held their inaugural Color For One 5K color run. Proceeds from the event, which is expected to be annual, will go to Switch, another Upstate human trafficking organization.

"It is our hope that each victim would be helped, rescued or sent to rehab, but in reality there is a lack of funding and resources in the Upstate. That's where Project 4 One comes in, to raise awareness and funding to help organizations aiding victims," said Josh Holt, Executive Director, Project 4 One.

The Color For One 5K kicked off in downtown Spartanburg and ended with a color celebration on Spring Street.

