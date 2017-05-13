Report: Teen fired from Firehouse after Xanax-fueled vandalism places $1K online food order

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office was called to investigate an act of vandalism at Firehouse Subs on Boiling Springs Road on Friday.

Deputies said four boxes of fountain drink sweetener had been damaged. After reviewing surveillance video, a manager at the store said a 17-year-old employee was seen on video punching holes in the boxes while he was working.

The manager reportedly called the teen employee in to talk about it and he skipped the first meeting but appeared at the second meeting. The employee was terminated after admitting to damaging one of the boxes.

The manager told deputies shortly thereafter, the restaurant began receiving large online orders for food, which they initially started to fill but then stopped.

According to the incident report, the fired teen sent a Snapchat to another employee saying he had been high on Xanax the night of the vandalism and didn't remember damaging the boxes but he did place $1,000 worth of food orders.

Deputies have not announced any charges in the case.

MORE NEWS: Company says coconut water 'squid free' after woman shares disturbing photos

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.