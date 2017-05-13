Investigators seize 100 pounds of marijuana on SC interstate

An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >
The Anderson Police Department along with firefighters, EMS and Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a crash on Friday night.More >
Marcho Farms issued a recall for four veal, pork, and beef products stocked at Walmart stores in Illinois, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia. The products were found to be contaminated with a type of toxin-producing E. coli.More >
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office was called to investigate an act of vandalism at Firehouse Subs on Boiling Springs Road.More >
A New York woman's social media post about a substance she said she found in a bottle of coconut water has many shaken up.More >
Deputies are investigating after a toddler was shot to death in Anderson County Friday afternoon.More >
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene of an armed robbery on Saturday morning.More >
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >
The Greenville County Coroner's Office is investigating a deadly crash on Friday afternoon.More >
Former teacher Tad Cummins, who allegedly abducted his student in Tennessee and vanished for five weeks, planned to kayak to Mexico with the 15-year-old girl, authorities said.More >
Habitat for Humanity celebrated National Women's Build Week on Saturday with the organization's most recent build - a home in the Grace Point neighborhood for Aquata Wooduff and her four kids.More >
Photos of FOX Carolina staff members with their moms and children, and photos from viewers of and with their moms in honor of the special day.More >
The Great Anderson County Fair is open until 11 p.m. on Sunday, May 14.More >
A free football and cheerleading training camp was held at Southside Christian School for those with special needs or disabilities.More >
Matador Network compiled a list of the 2017 coolest American towns and one Upstate contender made the list.More >
A unique home on more than 10 acres of land is up for sale in the Travelers Rest area.More >
The Greenwood County Gamecock Club hosts University of South Carolina Head Football Coach Will Muschamp for the "Spurs Up Tour." (5/11/17)More >
WalletHub released the findings of its 2016 study into the "Fattest States in America." The study looked at prevalence of obesity, levels of inactivity and other factors. Here are the rankings, with 1 being the "fattest."More >
Walhalla Police Department said these suspects were arrested or are still sought in the "Operation Mayday" warrant round up for drug offense suspects. (5/10/17)More >
