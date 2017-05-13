The heat builds into next week

The weather quiets down and warms up over the next seven days with little to no chance for rain.

Tonight, the sky will clear with overnight temperatures dropping into the upper 40s to low and middle 50s.

Mother’s Day is looking absolutely fantastic – after a cool start, a sunny sky warms things up into the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Next week brings hotter weather back to the region where highs soar into the upper 80s in the Upstate, nearing 90 degrees in some spots. The nights will be mild and comfortable.

Rain chances remain slim to none in the Upstate even by later in the week, but a couple of afternoon showers are possible by Thursday and Friday in the mountains.

