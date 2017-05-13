Deputies seek help to ID grand larceny suspects after $70K tract - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies seek help to ID grand larceny suspects after $70K tractor stolen

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Investigators with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office said they are asking for help identifying grand larceny suspects connected to the theft of a $70,000 tractor.

The sheriff's office said between the hours of 5 to 6:30 a.m on May 6, a 2016 Kubota Skid Steer was stolen from a construction site on Alliance Parkway in Williamston. Deputies say the tractor is valued at $70,000.

According to deputies, the suspects' vehicle was captured by surveillance as what appears to be a red Dodge Ram pickup truck. Deputies say the truck was occupied by two male subjects, one of which was wearing a safety yellow hooded sweatshirt with a company logo on the back.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or its occupants is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at 864-260-4435 or Anderson Area CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

