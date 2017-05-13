Upstate restaurant temporarily closing after Mother's Day

The Green Room Restaurant & Bar is temporarily closing after Mother’s Day. The goal is to reopen with a new concept and with a newly hired corporate executive chef.

“Ownership has decided it is time to refresh and rebrand the restaurant into something that will be more cohesively suited to several menu changes with the help of our newly appointed Corporate Executive Chef, Troy Gagliardo,” said Morgan Conroy, Marketing Director at Bottle Cap Group.

Chef Gagliardo will oversee the new concept for the Greenville-based restaurant. He has over 20 years’ experience as a chef and owner, and hosts a live cooking show called “Troy’s Everyday Eats” for the past 10 years.

The Green Room will feature a pre-fixed brunch menu by Chef Gagliardo. Reservations can be placed online at Opentable.com or call today 864-335-8222.

The reopening date has not yet been announced.

More news: Deputies seek help to ID grand larceny suspects after $70K tractor stolen

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.