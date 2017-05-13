Coroner responding to collision on Old Buncombe Road in Greenvil - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner responding to collision on Old Buncombe Road in Greenville Co.

Posted: Updated:
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The coroner confirms one fatality in relation to a car accident in Greenville County Saturday evening.

Per the coroner, the collision occurred on Old Buncombe Road around 7 30 p.m.

A witness is saying both lanes are blocked in the area.

There are no other details at this time.

FOX Carolina has a crew en route to the scene, working to get more information.

