Mom said treatment could be groundbreaking for Upstate boy battling cancer

For more than two years, Peyton Gesing has battled neuroblastoma, a type of cancer usually found in children.

"He's amazing. I could not do what he does. Everyday he goes through scans and needles and medicine and then he gets home and is like any other kid," said Suzanne Gesing, Peyton's mom.



Peyton was diagnosed with cancer at 5 years old. The years following his diagnosis have had many ups and downs, but despite his illness, Suzanne said Peyton has remained strong.



"He has a good outlook on everything. He gives me hope," said Gesing.



After years of trials and medications, Peyton is getting the chance to try a new treatment. Peyton will travel to New York to start a year-long antibody and vaccination program. He and his mom travel back and forth between Greenville and Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Manhattan for the treatment. Suzanne said this treatment could be groundbreaking.



"We heard once that this would never happen and now that theres a chance that it may happen. That's what we're hoping for, and if it doesn't, we'll keep going and keep fighting," said Gesing.



Peyton and Suzanne will leave for New York on Mothers Day. Suzanne said she is filled with hope this Mothers Day, and prays this year will be life-changing.



"Everybody says you get mom of the year award, but any mom would do this for their kid. When they say your son or daughter has cancer, you do whatever you can," said Gesing.

