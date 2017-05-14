Troopers confirm Anderson Co. vehicle fatality - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers confirm Anderson Co. vehicle fatality

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers have confirmed a vehicle fatality in Anderson County early Sunday morning.

According to troopers, the victim ran off the right side of Brown Road just after 1:30 a.m., struck a concrete bridge then a tree. The victim was not wearing a seat belt at the time.

No other vehicles were involved.

Stick with FoxCarolina as we learn that victims identity.

