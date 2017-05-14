Troopers respond to deadly Anderson Co. wreck - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers respond to deadly Anderson Co. wreck

Posted: Updated:
Brown Road (May 14, 2017/FOX Carolina) Brown Road (May 14, 2017/FOX Carolina)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers have confirmed one person was killed in a crash in Anderson County early Sunday morning.

According to troopers, the victim ran off the right side of Brown Road just after 1:30 a.m., struck a concrete bridge then a tree. The victim was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time.

No other vehicles were involved.

The coroner has not yet released the victim's identity.

