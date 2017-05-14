Greenville Co. deputies investigating shooting near Pavilion - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville Co. deputies investigating shooting near Pavilion

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene of a shooting overnight.

Dispatchers said the incident was reported near the Pavilion Recreation Complex on Scottswood Road around midnight. There are reports of one person hospitalized after the incident.

