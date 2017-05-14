Dialing up the heat next week

The heat cranks up next week as temperatures soar into the upper 80s, but some rain could arrive for the weekend.

Tonight, with a clear sky and a calm wind, temperatures will fall into the 50s…making for a comfortable start to Monday morning.

Expect a trend towards hotter weather to begin Monday where highs reach the mid to upper 80s area-wide.

The hottest part of the week should be Tuesday and Wednesday where highs could approach 90 degrees in the Upstate.

Some afternoon showers become possible Thursday in the mountains, but that chance spreads to the Upstate by Friday afternoon.

While next weekend’s forecast still remains a bit uncertain, a general increase in the number of scattered showers and storms is expected for the western Carolinas.

