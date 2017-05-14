Dialing up the heat this week

The heat cranks up this week as temperatures soar into the upper 80s, but some rain could arrive for the weekend.

This morning, with a clear sky and a calm wind, temperatures will fall into the 50s…making for a comfortable start to your Monday.

Expect a trend towards hotter weather to begin Monday where highs reach the mid to upper 80s area-wide by the afternoon.

The hottest part of the week should be Tuesday and Wednesday where highs could approach 90 degrees in the Upstate.

Some afternoon showers become possible Thursday in the mountains, but that chance spreads to the Upstate by Friday afternoon.

While this weekend’s forecast still remains a bit uncertain, a general increase in the number of scattered showers and storms is expected for the western Carolinas.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.