Suspect charged in connection to break-in at movie star's Henderson Co. home due back in court

The Illinois woman charged in connection to a break-in at the Henderson County home of Hollywood star Kelly McGillis heads to court Monday.

Deputies charged Laurence Marie Dorn with second degree burglary, misdemeanor larceny, misdemeanor stalking, assault and battery, and interfering with emergency communications for an incident that occurred in June of 2016.

According to deputies, Dorn was found inside of the celebrity’s home and engaged in a struggle with McGillis when she arrived home.

Per court documents, Dorn’s case has been continued several times, but she is due back in court Monday at 10 a.m.

Her secured bond for all charges is $60,000.

McGillis has appeared in numerous films and TV shows, including Top Gun and One Life to Live.





