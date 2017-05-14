Firefighters responding to out building fire in Greenville Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Firefighters responding to out building fire in Greenville Co.

Posted: Updated:
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Firefighters are responding to a fire at an out building in Greenville County Sunday night.

The Parker Fire District is on scene of the out building fire on South Davis Drive.

At this time, no further details were released.

We have a crew en route to the scene to get more information.

Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest.

