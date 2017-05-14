Women help Upstate mother build her Habitat for Humanity home

It's a team effort to make one Upstate mother's new home dreams come true. But it's not without some sweat equity, and lots of ladies getting involved with Habitat for Humanity to help a fellow mother.

Aquata Woodruff and her children have had quite the journey

“When we moved to Greenville me and my kids, we went through some difficult times.”

She tells us, her family had to stay at a shelter for awhile, and then moved into an apartment. She eventually found out about Habitat for Humanity and how she could become a homeowner. Aquata took the steps to sign up and got some good news.

“When I found out I qualified i could have literally passed out.”

That was a year ago, and now, she's well on her way, and now she's inspiring others.

Noel Pagan is the Development Officer at Habitat for Humanity, “To me, Aquata is the true example of female resiliency and strength.”

And it's a feeling that's spreading, as Aquata gets some help from other women in the community during National Women's Build Week.

“This shows us women are strong, we can do it, we can pick up hammers. I'm grateful for all the women who came out and participated.”

All the ladies taking part in building Aquata's home have volunteered their time to help another woman, and mother. But the volunteers, and Habitat employees, are happy to pitch in.

“She is a great example to her children and to us at Habitat and we're so glad that she's part of our program and she'll be a homeowner.”

And Aquata has some advice for other families and mothers out there.

“Never give up, just hang in there, it’s worth it.”

Aquata's house should be ready by August.

But it's not being given to her for free. Before her family moves in, they must put in 200 hours of sweat equity for Habitat for Humanity, and she has to take 25 hours of homeowner education classes as well. Habitat homeowners do pay a mortgage, but the homes are sold at no profit and are financed with an affordable mortgage.

