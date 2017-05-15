Water main replacement project begins on Mills Avenue in Greenville

Greenville Water said construction crews will begin replacing water mains under Mills Avenue on Monday. The work will be completed in stages and the work will continue until the end of the year.

Greenville Water drivers can expect lane closures throughout the duration of the project, which covers an area on Mills Avenue between Augusta Street and Henrydale Avenue.

Phase one will begin Monday with work being done near Hawthorne Lane.

Click here to read more about the Mills Avenue Project.

