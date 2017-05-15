Hundreds of cyclists depart on annual Assaults races from Spartanburg to McDowell County

850 cyclists from around the world will pedal from Spartanburg to McDowell County on Monday during the 42nd annual Assaults on Mount Mitchell and Marion, according to the Freewheelers cycling group.

George Hincapie will be returning for this year’s ride, along with NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson. Two other NASCAR drivers will be riding this year, including Matt Kenseth and Jamie McMurray.

The riders will depart from the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium at 6:30 a.m.

Drivers should expect road closures along the 104 mile route. Roads will be closed as packs of riders pass through.

The route is as follows:

US 221 (Church Street)

Right onto Highway 9

Right onto Parris Bridge Road

Right onto NC Highway 9

Right onto Coxe Road

Left onto Floyd Blackwell Road

Right onto Sandy Plains Road

Left onto Moore Road

Left on John Shehan Road

Right on Whiteside Road

Left onto Pea Ridge Road

Right onto NC 108

Left onto Big Level Road

Right onto Rock Springs Road

Left onto US 64/74

Right onto Bills Creek Road

Left onto Cove Road

Left onto Old Fort Road

Right onto Zion Hill Road

Left onto Nix Creek Road

Left onto US 221 South

Left onto Greenlee Road

Right onto Reistoflex Road

Left onto Highway 70

Right onto Highway 80

Left onto the Blue Ridge Parkway

Right onto Mt. Mitchell Parkway

The finish line for the Assault on Marion will be on Resistoflex Road.

The first wave of riders are expected to cross the finish line on Mt. Mitchell around 11:30 a.m. but most will complete the Assault between 12:30 and 2:30 p.m., the Freewheelers said.

The Freewheelers said a portion of the proceeds from the Assaults will support HUB Cycle, a nonprofit organization that supports bicycle safety and educational programming to cyclists of all ages throughout the Upstate. The rides will also benefit Friends of the Blue Ridge Parkway, Palmetto Cycling Coalition, the Spartanburg Humane Society, and the South Carolina School for the Deaf and Blind.

MORE NEWS: Coroner IDs Wade Hampton senior fatally shot behind Pavilion in Greenville Co.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved