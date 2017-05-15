Hundreds of cyclists depart on annual Assaults races from Sparta - FOX Carolina 21

Hundreds of cyclists depart on annual Assaults races from Spartanburg to McDowell County

Posted: Updated:
Assault on Mt. Mitchell start line in Spartanburg (FOX Carolina) Assault on Mt. Mitchell start line in Spartanburg (FOX Carolina)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

850 cyclists from around the world will pedal from Spartanburg to McDowell County on Monday during the 42nd annual Assaults on Mount Mitchell and Marion, according to the Freewheelers cycling group.

George Hincapie will be returning for this year’s ride, along with NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson. Two other NASCAR drivers will be riding this year, including Matt Kenseth and Jamie McMurray.

The riders will depart from the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium at 6:30 a.m.

Drivers should expect road closures along the 104 mile route. Roads will be closed as packs of riders pass through.

The route is as follows:

  • US 221 (Church Street)
  • Right onto Highway 9
  • Right onto Parris Bridge Road
  • Right onto NC Highway 9
  • Right onto Coxe Road
  • Left onto Floyd    Blackwell  Road
  • Right onto Sandy Plains Road
  • Left onto Moore   Road
  • Left on John   Shehan    Road
  • Right on   Whiteside Road
  • Left onto   Pea     Ridge  Road
  • Right onto NC 108
  • Left onto Big  Level  Road
  • Right onto Rock Springs Road
  • Left onto US 64/74
  • Right onto Bills Creek Road
  • Left onto Cove Road
  • Left onto Old Fort Road
  • Right onto Zion Hill Road
  • Left onto Nix Creek Road
  • Left onto US 221 South
  • Left onto Greenlee Road
  • Right onto Reistoflex Road
  • Left onto Highway 70
  • Right onto Highway 80
  • Left onto the Blue Ridge Parkway
  • Right onto Mt. Mitchell Parkway

The finish line for the Assault on Marion will be on Resistoflex Road.

The first wave of riders are expected to cross the finish line on Mt. Mitchell around 11:30 a.m. but most will complete the Assault between 12:30 and 2:30 p.m., the Freewheelers said.

The Freewheelers said a portion of the proceeds from the Assaults will support HUB Cycle, a nonprofit organization that supports bicycle safety and educational programming to cyclists of all ages throughout the Upstate. The rides will also benefit Friends of the Blue Ridge Parkway, Palmetto Cycling Coalition, the Spartanburg Humane Society, and the South Carolina School for the Deaf and Blind.

MORE NEWS: Coroner IDs Wade Hampton senior fatally shot behind Pavilion in Greenville Co.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.