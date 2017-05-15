Anderson Co. man sentenced to prison for hiding girlfriend's body in well

The solicitor's office said a judge has sentenced a who hid a woman's body in a well in Anderson County.

Perry Thomas Pruitt was sentenced Friday to ten years suspended to four years in prison and four years of probation. Pruitt will receive credit for the 728 days he's spent in jail already.

Pruitt had previously been charged with murder, but Solicitor David Wagner said Friday that charge was dropped Pruitt pleaded no contest to a charge of destruction, desecration, or removal of human remains.

Pruitt arrested in February 2015 after deputies said they found the body of a missing woman in a well on Pruitt’s property.

The victim, Patricia Freeman, had been reported missing by her family days earlier and deputies said they were following up on leads in the case when her body was located.

Investigators said in 2015 that evidence indicated Pruitt moved the body from another location, dropped it in the well, covered the well and locked his well house.

The solicitor said Pruitt and Freeman were in a relationship.

The solicitor said the murder charge was dropped after a new toxicology result revealed Freeman had drugs in her system and the medical examiner could no longer determine if the cause of death was caused by drugs or a broken neck. The cause of death was changed from homicide to undetermined.

