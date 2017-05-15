Trial scheduled to begin for man accused of killing woman, hiding body in well

A man accused of killing a woman and hiding her body in a well in Anderson County is scheduled to begin trial on Monday, according to court dockets.

Perry Thomas Pruitt was arrested in February 2015 after deputies said they found the body of a missing woman in a well on Pruitt’s property.

The victim, Patricia Freeman, had been reported missing by her family days earlier and deputies said they were following up on leads in the case when her body was located.

Court dockets show Pruitt is charged with murder and desecration of human remains.

Pruitt was initially charged only with unauthorized removal of a dead body. Investigators said in 2015 that evidence indicated Pruitt moved the body from another location, dropped it in the well, covered the well and locked his well house.

Family members said Freeman and Pruitt had been in a relationship.

