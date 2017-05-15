Fourth suspect in 2016 double homicide heads to trial

From left to right, Wesley Malmister, Brandon Davis, Tabitha Robert and Randall Simpson. (Source: Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office)

The fourth suspect in a January 2016 homicide in Anderson County is expected to begin trial Monday, according to court dockets.

Randall Simpson is charged with two counts of murder, attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Investigators said Simpson and three others killed 32-year-old Justin Ray Williams and 25-year-old Casey Waddell during an armed robbery in Iva.

The three others involved, Tabitha Roberts, Brandon Davis, and Wesley Malmister, each pleaded guilty to two counts of voluntary manslaughter and armed robbery in April, according to the solicitor.

