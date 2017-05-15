SCDOT begins bridge repair work on US 25 in Greenville County

More than 800 cyclists pedaled their way from Spartanburg to McDowell County on May 15, 2017 during the Assault on Mt. Mitchell and Assault on Marion bike rides.More >
More than 800 cyclists pedaled their way from Spartanburg to McDowell County on May 15, 2017 during the Assault on Mt. Mitchell and Assault on Marion bike rides.More >
Photos of FOX Carolina staff members with their moms and children, and photos from viewers of and with their moms in honor of the special day.More >
Photos of FOX Carolina staff members with their moms and children, and photos from viewers of and with their moms in honor of the special day.More >
The community gathered at the Asheville Airport to welcome home WWII, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans after visiting their memorials in Washington, DC.More >
The community gathered at the Asheville Airport to welcome home WWII, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans after visiting their memorials in Washington, DC.More >
Saturday marked the grand opening for 13 Stripes Brewery located on Mill Street in Taylors.More >
Saturday marked the grand opening for 13 Stripes Brewery located on Mill Street in Taylors.More >
Habitat for Humanity celebrated National Women's Build Week on Saturday with the organization's most recent build - a home in the Grace Point neighborhood for Aquata Wooduff and her four kids.More >
Habitat for Humanity celebrated National Women's Build Week on Saturday with the organization's most recent build - a home in the Grace Point neighborhood for Aquata Wooduff and her four kids.More >