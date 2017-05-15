SCDOT begins bridge repair work on US 25 in Greenville County

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said construction crews will begin making repairs to the deck on the US 25 bridge over River Road in Greenville County on Monday.

Lane closures will be in effect day and night during the project.

Construction on northbound lanes will begin on Monday and continue through Friday evening. Work on southbound lanes will begin on the morning of May 22 and work through the evening of May 26.

Construction crews will be removing damaged areas of the concrete deck, cleaning them, adding a bonding agent and replacing them with new concrete, the SCDOT said.

