Multiple events set to honor Spartanburg Co. law enforcement officers Monday

Several events are being held to honor law enforcement officers in Spartanburg County on Monday in observance of National Law Enforcement Officers Week.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office will host a wreath-laying ceremony at the Spartanburg County Law Enforcement Memorial at 11 a.m. The Spartanburg County Law Enforcement Memorial Is located at 8045 Howard Street.

During the ceremony, officials will read the names of 16 officers from nine different agencies who lost their lives in the line of duty in Spartanburg County. Family members of fallen officers will be present at the ceremony, which deputies said will last approximately 20 minutes.

A blood drive is also being held at the Spartanburg County Library Headquarters on Church Street from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Donors will receive a National Law Enforcement Memorial Week t-shirt.

Deputies said all active and retired law enforcement officers are also invited to a free lunch at the library. The luncheon will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m. in the Barrett Room.

