Reports: One arrested in family dispute with shots fired, brick thrown

A 44-year-old Woodruff man was arrested Sunday after Spartanburg County deputies said he was involved in an incident at his father’s house Sunday in which shots were fired and a woman was hit in the head with a brick.

According to incident reports, Anthony Sloan was seen tampering with his father’s Cadillac Escalade and got into a dispute with the 68-year-old victim.

The father reportedly fired shots into the air in attempt to scare off Sloan, but the dispute continued and resulted in Sloan throwing a brick at his father but hitting his sister in the head instead, reports state.

Deputies arrived to find Sloan bleeding from the head. He had cuts that required stitches.

The sister suffered a cut to her ear from the brick assault.

Warrants were signed charging Sloan with two counts of assault and battery second degree and one count of tampering with a vehicle.

Per the reports, Sloan lives in a camper behind his father's residence.

