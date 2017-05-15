Jason Aldean adds Greenville concert date to They Don’t Know Tour

Jason Aldean performs at the iHeartCountry Festival at the Frank Erwin Center on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett]/Invision/AP)

Jason Aldean will perform in the Upstate this October.

The country star will perform in Greenville as part of his They Don’t Know Tour.

The concert will be on October 21 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Special guests include Chris Young, Kane Brown and Deejay Silver

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Click here for additional information.

