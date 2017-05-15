Deputies: Man arrested, guns and drugs seized during search of Laurens Co. home

Deputies said a man was arrested and several items were seized, including guns and methamphetamine, in Laurens County on Saturday.

Deputies said they served search warrants at the home of Bryan Cooper on Pemberton Street in Waterloo.

Inside the house, deputies said they found three shotguns, a small caliber revolver with the serial numbers removed, digital scales used to weigh drugs, items used to manufacture methamphetamine, a large sum of cash, and 37 grams of methamphetamine in the form of “ice.”

Cooper was arrested and charged with possession of a handgun with obliterated serial numbers, manufacturing of methamphetamine 2nd offense, unlawful disposal of meth waste, trafficking methamphetamine 2nd offense, distribution of methamphetamine 2nd offense, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

“I’m extremely proud of our deputies. These Agents and Investigators received complaints from the community about Preston selling drugs, conducted a thorough investigation and arrested him with a substantial amount of meth,” Chief Deputy Jarvis Reeder stated after the arrest. “ Investigations such as these are results of communities in Laurens County working with law enforcement officers to rid the streets of illegal drugs.”

