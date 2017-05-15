Section of Swamp Rabbit trail between Cleveland & Falls parks to be closed until June

Greenville city officials said the partial re-opening of the section of Swamp Rabbit Trail that links Cleveland Park to Falls Park has been delayed until Saturday, June 3.

Officials said the delay is due to inclement weather.

Beginning June 3, the trail section will only be open on Saturdays and Sundays during regular park hours through the end of June.

The trail section, which has been closed due to ongoing construction of the Cancer Survivors Park, is expected to fully re-open July 1.

