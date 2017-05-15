Clemson names Dabo, Kathleen Swinney honorary alumni

Clemson University named head football coach Dabo Swinney and his wife, Kathleen Swinney, honorary alumni of the university at the 2017 All In Ball, the university said in a news release.

Both Dabo and his wife are graduates of the University of Alabama.

Swinney has been a part of Clemson University since 2003 when he joined the Clemson football coaching staff in 2003. He was named interim head coach in 2008, eventually taking on the role permanently at the end of that season. The Tigers won the 2016 National Championship under Swinney’s leadership.

The university said the Swinneys are recognized for their impact in the community and the All In Team Foundation, whose mission is “to raise awareness of critical education and health issues in order to change the lives of people across the state of South Carolina.”

The foundation raises funds for breast cancer research via Call Me MISTER and The Family Effect at the University of Alabama, and for ClemsonLIFE, which provide programming for children and young adults with learning disabilities and special learning needs.

Clemson Alumni Association President Col. Sandy Edge and Executive Director Wil Brasington, along with Clemson President James P. Clements and his wife, Beth, presented the Swinneys with the honorary degrees.

