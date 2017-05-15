Woodruff police searching for 'armed, dangerous' attempted murder suspect

Woodruff police have asked for the public’s help tracking down an armed and dangerous suspect.

Police said 47-year-old Charles Edward Parks is wanted for attempted murder, assault and battery high and aggravated, pointing and presenting a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Parks is 5’4” tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Police advise that people should not approach Parks and call the Woodruff Police Department at 864-476-8131 if anyone sees him.

