Woodruff police searching for 'armed, dangerous' attempted murde - FOX Carolina 21

Woodruff police searching for 'armed, dangerous' attempted murder suspect

Charles Parks (Woodruff PD) Charles Parks (Woodruff PD)
WOODRUFF, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Woodruff police have asked for the public’s help tracking down an armed and dangerous suspect.

Police said 47-year-old Charles Edward Parks is wanted for attempted murder, assault and battery high and aggravated, pointing and presenting a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Parks is 5’4” tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Police advise that people should not approach Parks and call the Woodruff Police Department at 864-476-8131 if anyone sees him.

