City of Greenville hoping to reunite stuffed dog left at Artisphere with owner

The city of Greenville is hoping social media can once again reunite a stuffed animal that was lost at Artisphere with its owner.

The city posted on its Facebook page Sunday that a blue stuffed dog with floppy ears was left behind at the annual festival, which wrapped up Sunday downtown.

The city is asking anyone who knows the plush pup's owners to send them to City Hall.

In 2016, a young girl left her stuffed rabbit, “Bun Bun” at the festival and was reunited with some help from social media.

