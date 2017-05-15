Chick-fil-A unveils new summer sandwich, lemonade flavor

For a limited time, Chick-fil-A is serving up two new summer-inspired creations.

The restaurant chain said between May 22 and Aug. 19, customers can order a new Smokehouse BBQ Bacon sandwich and watermelon mint lemonade.

The sandwich features grilled chicken topped with brown sugar and pepper-coated bacon smothered in smokehouse barbecue sauce and Colby-jack cheese on a Hawaiian-style bun. It was designed to be paired with the new watermelon mint lemonade, which has no artificial colors or flavors.

Chick-fil-A said the summer duo will be available at locations nationwide.

“The new Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich is delicious and unlike anything we have on the menu. It was incredibly popular in test markets. I hope our customers are as excited as I am to get this kind of high quality sandwich at the drive-thru,” said Chick-fil-A vice president of menu strategy and development David Farmer. “We hope customers will enjoy the new ingredients and flavor combinations in our Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich and Watermelon Mint Lemonade all summer long.”

For more information visit Chick-fil-A's website.

MORE NEWS: Jason Aldean adds Greenville concert date to They Don’t Know Tour

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.?