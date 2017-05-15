Deputies: Hendersonville sex offender arrested after registry vi - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Hendersonville sex offender arrested after registry violation

Jeffrey Ruff (Source: HCSO) Jeffrey Ruff (Source: HCSO)
HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office said a sex offender was arrested after failing to return a verification notice.

Jeffrey Ruff, 57, was arrested and charged with the felony on May 6 after willfully failing to report in person within three business days after receiving a notification letter. The incident was in violation of the state's sex offender registry requirements.

Ruff lives on Otter Tail Lane and was released on a $1,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on May 23.

