Deputies: Hendersonville sex offender arrested after registry violation

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office said a sex offender was arrested after failing to return a verification notice.

Jeffrey Ruff, 57, was arrested and charged with the felony on May 6 after willfully failing to report in person within three business days after receiving a notification letter. The incident was in violation of the state's sex offender registry requirements.

Ruff lives on Otter Tail Lane and was released on a $1,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on May 23.

