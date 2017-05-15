Pepsi announces limited-edition cinnamon-flavored soda

Pepsi recently announced a limited-edition beverage it hopes will spice things up this summer.

Starting May 22, new Pepsi Fire will be sold in stores nationwide for 8 weeks. The drink is described as a "refreshing cola with a cinnamon flavored twist."

"Summer is one of the most anticipated times of the year, and Pepsi Fire is going to ignite this season with an unexpected and spicy twist to our classic cola taste," said Lauren Cohen, Director, Marketing, Pepsi.

Between May 22 and July 16, consumers will also be able to use Snapchat with specially-marked packs of Pepsi to "Snap-Unlock-Win" and potentially win prizes.

