Sheriff: Missing Buncombe Co. teen last seen leaving high school

The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teenager.

Deputies said Cambrian House was last seen on May 11 leaving Reynolds High School. She is known to frequent the Oakley, Fletcher and Candler areas.

Cambrian is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 230 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green t-shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 828-250-6670.

