Upstate man gets 30-year sentence for trying to rob bank of $390

Justin Foster (Source: Solicitor's Office) Justin Foster (Source: Solicitor's Office)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Solicitor's Office said a Spartanburg County admitted on Monday to robbing a bank and assaulting an employee in 2015.

Justin Foster, 31, entered Palmetto Bank on East Main Street on Nov. 3, 2015 and grabbed a manager while she was sitting at a desk. Foster forced her to approach the teller counter where he demanded $10 and $50 bills. He fled on foot with nearly $390.

Officers said they nabbed Foster about 100 yards from the bank.

He pleaded guilty Monday to ban, robbery, kidnapping and first-degree assault and battery. The solicitor said prior convictions included pointing and presenting a firearm, indecent exposure and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

He will have to serve 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for release from prison.

