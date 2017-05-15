Deputies release sketch of Anderson Co. shooting suspect - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies release sketch of Anderson Co. shooting suspect

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is working to identify the suspect behind an early-morning shooting.

Deputies said on May 8, a man was shot while sitting in his vehicle on Lance Drive. The suspect in the case is described as a man in a black skull cap with glasses taped in the middle.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact Anderson County detectives at 864-260-4435.

