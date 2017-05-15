Upstate woman sentenced after defrauding business of $800K

An Upstate woman was sentenced to jail time and ordered to pay restitution in a federal fraud trial.

Beginning in 2012, Retta Sundblad of Easley, the purchasing manager for Griffin Thermal Products, submitted fake invoices for a company called "Upstate Industrial Services LLC."

During an investigation, officials learned Upstate Industrial never provided work for the company and fictitious invoice templates were found on Sundblad's computer.

It was later revealed her husband, Richard Sundblad, formed Upstate Industrial.

The couple used $800,000 of stolen money to buy cars, a motor coach and "live a lavish lifestyle."

On Monday Retta Sundblad was sentenced to 51 months in prison and ordered to pay $280,000 in restitution. Richard Sundblad was previously sentenced to 41 months in prison and ordered to pay $282,000 in restitution.

