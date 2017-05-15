DNR shares what to do if you see a black bear

Warmer weather means black bear sightings are on the rise and may be seen in or around neighborhoods. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is sharing tips for how to respond if you see a bear.

DNR officials said if left alone, bears will typically return to their established territory - often the north Georgia mountains or the Okefenokee swamp.

Click here to report a bear sighting to DNR.

Below are tips for keeping bears away from neighborhoods and yards:

Never feed a bear. Keep items such as grills, pet food and bird feeders off-limits to bears. Clean and store grills when not in use. Keep pet food indoors and take down bird feeders (April-November) if bears frequent your area.

Use “bear-proof” garbage containers, or store garbage in the garage or other enclosed area until the morning of pick-up day.

Properly securing food and garbage prevents bears from accessing these non-natural, human-provided food sources, and helps avoid the unhealthy process of habituation that occurs when bears obtain food from people and begin associating humans with food.

If you do see a bear, here are tips from DNR on how to respond:

Leave all bears alone. Usually they are only passing through an area.

Stay a safe distance away. Do not try to approach a bear.

Never, under any circumstances, intentionally feed a bear.

Never attempt to ‘tree’ or corner a bear as it compromises the safety and welfare of both the public and the bear.

