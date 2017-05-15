Rep. Gowdy on search for new FBI director: 'I would not be the right person'

Rep. Trey Gowdy issued a statement Monday after meeting with Attorney General Jeff Sessions regarding the search for a new FBI director.

Gowdy was named as a list of possible picks after Pres. Trump fired then-director James Comey saying he "wasn't doing a good job."

After meeting with Sessions, Gowdy said he shared his opinion on the qualities needed for the new director but said he doesn't think he is the right person for the job.

Below is his full statement:

Our justice system is the foundation of our republic, and our fellow citizens must have confidence in its objectivity, independence, and evenhandedness. Having worked in the justice system for 20 years at both the state and federal levels and on both the trial and appellate levels, I know how indispensable it is that we respect our justice system and that it be worthy of our respect. Working in the criminal justice system, alongside the women and men of law enforcement, and in pursuit of the facts, the truth and ultimately justice is and always will be the highlight of my professional career. The blind-folded woman holding a set of scales and a sword is the best boss I have ever had.



I was out of the country on a House Intelligence Committee mission when Jim Comey's tenure ended as Director of the FBI. I spoke briefly with Attorney General Sessions Saturday when I returned and again this afternoon. I shared with him two things: (1) the qualities I believe are indispensable for our next FBI Director to possess, and (2) my firm conviction that I would not be the right person. I greatly appreciate the Attorney General speaking with me and respecting my decision and I wish him wisdom as he interviews potential candidates.



Our country and the women and men of the FBI deserve a Director with not only impeccable credentials but also one who can unite the country as we strive for justice and truth. I am confident that person will emerge. I want to thank the scores of law enforcement officers and prosecutors who have contacted me over the past couple of days. Perhaps we can work together again in the future.

