Man pleads guilty to charges in connection to deadly 2015 shooting at bar in Seneca

A man has been sentenced in connection to the deadly shooting at a Seneca bar during a 2015 rap concert.

Per the solicitor’s office, 32-year-old Dw’ntraquis Campbell pleaded guilty to the following charges on Monday:

assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature

voluntary manslaughter

Campbell was sentenced to 20 years suspended on service of 15 years’ jail time and five years’ probation.

According to the solicitor’s office, after a fight broke out during a rap concert at Sonny’s Bar & Grill in Seneca on March 8, 2015, Campbell grabbed a firearm from his vehicle and returned to the front of the bar and discharged the firearm multiple times into the crowd.

One of the bullets struck Anthony Holden in the abdomen, who later died from his injuries, the solicitor said. Another woman was also struck and required hospitalization, the solicitor continues.

The incident was recorded on video at the scene. Campbell also left his cellphone at the scene, the solicitor says.

