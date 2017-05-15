Shriners Hospital shares warning after boy loses foot in lawnmower accident

Nearly a decade after a little boy was seriously injured in a lawnmower accident, the Greenville Shriner's Hospital is hoping to keep other children safe.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the hospital said in June 2007, an afternoon outside turned into a nightmare for one family.

“Dominic loved to do yard work and cut the grass with his grandpa and plant flowers with his grandma,” said his mother, Shelley. “On June 8, 2007, our family learned very quickly just how dangerous a lawn mower can be to a small child.”

According to the hospital, Dominic's grandfather was preparing to put a lawnmower away after cutting the grass. Dominic, playing, reportedly ran behind the lawnmower and was accidentally run over when the grandfather put the machine in reverse.

Dominic's mother said he suffered a deep cut to his upper right thigh along with multiple other wounds across his body. His left foot was completely severed.

The Greenville Shriners Hospital said Dominic became their patient after undergoing multiple surgeries and eventually received a prosthesis for his left leg. Now, Dominic is a healthy teenager.

"Despite his trauma, he is thriving," an official with the hospital wrote.

The hospital shared the following tips to prevent accidental injuries involving lawnmowers:

Teach children to never play on or around a lawn mower, even when it is not in use.

Children under 6 years of age should be kept inside the home while mowing.

Children should be at least 12 years of age before operating a push lawn mower and at least 16 years of age before operating a riding lawn mower.

