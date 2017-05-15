Lt.: Multiple victims shot, injured in Spartanburg neighborhood - FOX Carolina 21

Lt.: Multiple victims shot, injured in Spartanburg neighborhood

Scene of shots fired in Spartanburg neighborhood. (5/15/17 FOX Carolina) Scene of shots fired in Spartanburg neighborhood. (5/15/17 FOX Carolina)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

City police are on scene after multiple people were shot in a Spartanburg neighborhood Monday afternoon, the lieutenant says.

Per Lt. Doug Harwell, the shooting incident took place on the 100 block of Palisade Street.

An undisclosed number of victims were transported via EMS to the hospital. No word yet on their conditions.

Spartanburg Police are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Spartanburg Police.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
