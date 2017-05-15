Emergency responders on scene after car overturns on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.

Emergency responders are on scene of a rollover crash on I-85 in Spartanburg.

Our FOX Carolina crew on scene captured what appeared to be a silver in color sedan upside down in a grassy area off of Interstate 85 at Exit 69 southbound.

Per the SC Realtime Traffic Information system, the incident occurred around 6:15 p.m.

We are working to get more details about the collision and the occupant's condition. Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest.

