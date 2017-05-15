Researchers concerned about potential active tick season

When Will Callicott goes on a hike he makes sure he's ready.

"Sounds, sights and smells are really what draws me to it," Callicott said.

He started hiking years ago and he's now a Clemson student and a guide with Clemson Outdoor Recreation and Education.

"We lead back packing, hiking, mountain biking," he said.

He maps out locations and looks out for snakes, bears, and ticks. He was bitten by one years ago while in Boy Scouts of America.

"At any point a tick could jump off of a tree and bite you," Callicott said.

With a recent mild winter and an expected warm spring and summer, some researchers say those who enjoy the outdoors may have to tweeze more ticks.

"This will probably be a pretty active tick season," Dr. Eric Benson said.

He's an entomology professor at Clemson University, which means he studies insects.

"Ticks will often crawl around on your body for quite a long period of time- many, many many hours before they actually bite you," Benson said.

He recently found an American Dog Tick on his dog and says its one of four common ticks.

"One is the Lone Star tick, the other common ticks are the Brown Dog Tick, and the Deer Tick," Benson said. "They are blood feeders and when you take that blood meal, kind of like mosquitoes, then if they have a disease in their body they may sometimes give it to what they're biting."

He also says it's important to take the head off the tick when trying to remove it from skin.

"Coming at it at a 90 degree angle from the side and then pull it straight out," Benson said. "You don't want to come from behind the tick because if it did have a disease in it you may actually squeeze that into your body."

Benson says to protect yourself use repellents. Some researchers say find repellents with at least 20 percent deet. He says it's also important to wear appropriate clothing while hiking.

"You can tuck your pants into your socks," he said.

Benson also says check for ticks then take a shower immediately after a hike.

