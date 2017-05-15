Dispatch: Multi-county chase ends in crash in Anderson Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Multi-county chase ends in crash in Anderson Co.

Posted: Updated:
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Dispatchers confirm a crash on Highway 243 at Jolly Road after a multi-county chase Monday night.

EMS and deputies are responding to the scene, dispatch says.

Per dispatch, the chase traveled from Oconee County and ended in Anderson County.

We have reached out to Highway Patrol for details.

Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest.

More news: Researchers concerned about potential active tick season

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.