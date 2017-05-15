Fire official: 1 flown to burn center after car accident in Greenville Co.

Fire officials say one person was flown to the Augusta Burn Center after burns sustained in a collision in Greenville County Monday night.

A witness on scene of the accident on Cedar Lane shared photos with FOX Carolina of a car that appeared to be badly burned.

According to the SC Realtime Traffic Information system, troopers responded to the scene of a hit and run at that location. It said the incident occurred on Cedar Lane at Baton Drive around 9:15 p.m.

No other information was immediately available. We are working to get more information.

