Upstate family spots black bear in yard

An Upstate family encountered an unexpected intruder on Friday – a black bear!

Kimberly Ridings said she thought something seemed funny when she noticed a bag of trash in her back yard at her Cowpens residence had been torn up. She even joked with her husband that it may have been a bear's doing.

It wasn't until their dog started growling that night that the couple really went to investigate, and their discovery was captured on camera.

"That night our dog started barking her mean growling bark. I told my husband that something must be wrong for her to be barking like that. So he went out the front door to see what was going on and he said he could hear something at the trash cans (located at the back of the house). I went to the back deck door, turned on the backyard lights and went out on the deck and saw the bear eating the trash and screamed get back IT IS A BEAR, IT IS A BEAR!"

Ridings said she and her husband grabbed their pistols and went back out on the deck. She said the bear did not seem startled at all. Ridings then took a picture of the bear and she said when the flash went off the bear turned around and left.

The DNR recently released a list of ways to keep bears away from neighborhoods and yards and what to do if you spot one. They say due to the warmer weather, black bear sightings are on the rise.

More news: Researchers concerned about potential active tick season

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.