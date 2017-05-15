Upstate family spots black bear in yard

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >
A California mom said her young daughter underwent emergency brain surgery after a babysitter slammed her head against a wall to “discipline her.”More >
A California mom said her young daughter underwent emergency brain surgery after a babysitter slammed her head against a wall to “discipline her.”More >
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.More >
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.More >
An Upstate woman was sentenced to jail time and ordered to pay restitution in a federal fraud trial.More >
An Upstate woman was sentenced to jail time and ordered to pay restitution in a federal fraud trial.More >
Woodruff police have asked for the public’s help tracking down an armed and dangerous suspect.More >
Woodruff police have asked for the public’s help tracking down an armed and dangerous suspect.More >
On Friday, a parent shared on Facebook a SnapChat image that she claimed showed maggots in a school lunch at Hartsville Middle School. On Sunday, the district responded, saying they have pulled the food and begun an internal investigation.More >
On Friday, a parent shared on Facebook a SnapChat image that she claimed showed maggots in a school lunch at Hartsville Middle School. On Sunday, the district responded, saying they have pulled the food and begun an internal investigation.More >
The Greenville County Coroner said a 17-year-old has died after being shot in Greenville County early Sunday morning.More >
The Greenville County Coroner said a 17-year-old has died after being shot in Greenville County early Sunday morning.More >
City police are on scene after multiple people were shot in a Spartanburg neighborhood Monday afternoon, the lieutenant says.More >
City police are on scene after multiple people were shot in a Spartanburg neighborhood Monday afternoon, the lieutenant says.More >
An Ohio police officer suffered a Fentanyl overdose after a routine drug arrest. He was given four doses of Narcan to fight the effects of the overdose, caused by a heroine-like drug called Fentanyl.More >
An Ohio police officer suffered a Fentanyl overdose after a routine drug arrest. He was given four doses of Narcan to fight the effects of the overdose, caused by a heroine-like drug called Fentanyl.More >
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office hosted a wreath-laying ceremony and blood drive at the county Law Enforcement Memorial.More >
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office hosted a wreath-laying ceremony and blood drive at the county Law Enforcement Memorial.More >
More than 800 cyclists pedaled their way from Spartanburg to McDowell County on May 15, 2017 during the Assault on Mt. Mitchell and Assault on Marion bike rides.More >
More than 800 cyclists pedaled their way from Spartanburg to McDowell County on May 15, 2017 during the Assault on Mt. Mitchell and Assault on Marion bike rides.More >
Photos of FOX Carolina staff members with their moms and children, and photos from viewers of and with their moms in honor of the special day.More >
Photos of FOX Carolina staff members with their moms and children, and photos from viewers of and with their moms in honor of the special day.More >
The community gathered at the Asheville Airport to welcome home WWII, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans after visiting their memorials in Washington, DC.More >
The community gathered at the Asheville Airport to welcome home WWII, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans after visiting their memorials in Washington, DC.More >